Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Raj CM Organises 'Sewanjali', Auctions Gifts He Received; Money Deposited In CM Relief Fund

About Rs 2 crore was collected in this programme organised by the Bharat Sewa Sansthan.

Raj CM Organises 'Sewanjali', Auctions Gifts He Received; Money Deposited In CM Relief Fund
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot organized 'Sewanjali' at his residence to auction souvenirs and gifts PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 9:19 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday organised 'Sewanjali' at his residence to auction souvenirs and gifts that he had received on various occasions. 

About Rs 2 crore was collected in this programme organised by the Bharat Sewa Sansthan. This amount will be deposited in the 'Chief Minister's Relief Fund' for 'Nirogi Rajasthan', according to a statement.

Related stories

Dividing Country On Religious, Caste Lines Part Of BJP's Agenda: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot, who was at the programme along with his wife Sunita Gehlot, said that the respect given to him by the people of the state through mementoes and gifts will only come to the aid of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said on this occasion that Rajasthan has followed the great tradition of cooperation in the hour of a calamity. He said that the people of the state generously cooperated to help victims during calamities like tsunami, earthquake, and the floods in Kerala. "We are all proud of such cooperation," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Bharat Sewa Sansthan CM Relief Fund Sewanjali Tsunami Earthquake Floods Auctions Gifts Auction Souvenirs At Residence Programme Wife Sunita Gehlot
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Raises Savings Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.35%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Raises Savings Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.35%

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week