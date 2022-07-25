Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Rains Continue To Lash Rajasthan

According to the MeT department, Ajmer recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the state during the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am Monday.

Rainfall in Rajasthan PTI Photo

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 12:07 pm

Rajasthan continued to receive widespread rainfall as heavy downpour occurred at a few places in its eastern parts while many places in the state witnessed light to moderate rains. According to the MeT department, Ajmer recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the state during the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am Monday.

Aligarh in Tonk received 7 cm rain, Asind in Bhilwara 6 cm, Pratapgarh 5 cm, and Karauli's Sapotra and Jaipur's Bassi received 4 cm rainfall each. 

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Banswara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Jhalawar, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur and Jalore districts.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate rains in most places and heavy rains at some places in Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions. 

Light to moderate rains will continue to hit pockets of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Bikaner divisions, it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

