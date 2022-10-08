Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Home National

Rain Hits Traffic, Causes Waterlogging In Parts Of Delhi

Delhi rain (Representative image)
Delhi rain (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 5:20 pm

Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the national capital on Saturday as rain lashed the city The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Waterlogging has also been reported from several parts of the city.

"Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The commuters also took to Twitter to post updates regarding traffic congestion in parts of the city.

Heavy traffic jam was reported from Zakhira flyover. Similar scenes were witnessed on Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh and on Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk till Dhaula Kuan loop.

A commuter tweeted that the traffic was heavy from Naraina towards Moti Bagh on the Dhaula Kuan stretch. Another commuter said the red light at Punjabi Bagh Chowk was not working and there is heavy traffic jam due to rain and waterlogging.

Some of them said the traffic is heavy near Anand Vihar, Red Fort, Mathur Road and Chhawla areas. Azad market red light chowk also witnessed traffic jam.

A senior police officer said adequate traffic police personnel have been deployed on field to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city.

Another user said the traffic was heavy on National Highway-8 from Gurgaon border towards Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Saturday.

-With PTI Input

