Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Raid On Fake Call Centre Leads To The Arrest Of 7 People In Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested 7 people for conning job-seekers of money during a raid on a fake call center in the city.

Raid On Fake Call Centre Leads To The Arrest Of 7 People In Delhi
Delhi Police (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 4:20 pm

The Delhi Police arrested seven people -- five women and two men -- for allegedly duping job seekers on the pretext of providing employment after it conducted a raid on a fake call center operating from an upscale commercial tower in southwest Delhi's Bhikaji Cama Place, officials said on Sunday.


 According to the police, the accused would call job seekers and promise them placement after collecting registration fees. They would often interview candidates and issue forged appointment letters, the police said. The arrested accused were identified as Karan Kumar (24), Rohit Kashyap (21), Sweety Sharma (46), Yasmeen (25), Preeti (21), Anchal (19), and Muskan Singh (19).


The police swung into action after a woman filed a complaint that she had been duped after being promised a job.  According to the complainant, she received a call from one Muskan who claimed to be a recruiter in an online job and recruitment portal and asked her to visit the job consultancy firm in Bhikaji Cama Place for an interview. They collected registration fees of Rs 3,500 and Rs 8,500 from the complainant and issued her an appointment letter but it turned out to be forged, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Related stories

Delhi Police Arrests Septuagenarian For ‘Disrupting’ Communal Harmony

Head Constable Urges Delhi Police Chief To Ensure Personnel Follow Traffic Rules

Rahul Gandhi ED Row: Delhi Police Imposes Section 144 Ahead Of Congress March


 During the investigation, a raid was conducted at Somdatt Chamber-II in Bhikaji Kama Place and the fake call center was found operating in the name of Sunshine HR Global Services. The accused were apprehended, the DCP said. Two laptops, 16 mobile phones, several registers, and forged appointment letter pads of Sunshine HR Global Services were recovered. 


 The accused revealed that they had conned around 250 unemployed youths for around Rs 23 lakh, Vardhan said.

Tags

National Call Center Delhi Police Bhikaji Cama Place Sunshine HR Global Services Online Job Job Consultancy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gerard Pique 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Gerard Pique 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India