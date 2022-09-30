Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Meets Families Of Covid-19 Victims Who Died Due To Lack Of Oxygen In 2021

According to a statement issued by the Congress, during an interaction with Rahul Gandhi, the family members of the victims, expressed their anger against the BJP government that it did not even acknowledge the deaths of their loved ones.

Rahul Meets Families Of Covid-19 Victims Who Died Due To Lack Of Oxygen In 2021
Rahul Meets Families Of Covid-19 Victims Who Died Due To Lack Of Oxygen In 2021

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 10:39 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday interacted with family members of some COVID-19-infected patients who died on May 3, 2021, due to oxygen shortage.

According to a statement issued by the Congress, during an interaction with Rahul Gandhi, the family members of the victims, expressed their anger against the BJP government that it did not even acknowledge the deaths of their loved ones.

"The official government number still stands at three. People have been reduced to numbers in the New India," the statement said.

The family members also expressed their gratitude to Karnataka Congress and its leaders, which connected with them immediately after the tragic incident and provided Rs 1 lakh compensation to each family from Congress' COVID Fund.

"Words of small girl child Pratiksha, made everyone teary-eyed in the hall. She was stating the apathy witnessed by her mother, who is jobless after the death of her father," the statement said.

The party's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka here in Chamarajanagar district from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

In the next 21 days, the yatra would cover 511 kilometres passing through various districts in Karnataka.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A New Rahul Gandhi & Congress Have Emerged, Says Jairam Ramesh

After Kerala, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Poll-bound Karnataka

Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Malappuram On Day 20, Rahul Gandhi Likely To Meet Farmers Today

Tags

National Congress Leader COVID-19 Lack Of Oxygen Covid Deaths Rahul Gandhi Karnataka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely