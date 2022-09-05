Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Rahul Gandhi Visits Sabarmati Ashram, Attends Prayer Meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 4:59 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram, where he attended a prayer meet and later said the iconic site closely associated with the Father of the Nation was inspiring.

Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end. "Always an inspiring pleasure to visit the Ashram. Thank You," the Congress MP wrote in his message in the visitors' book before leaving the Ashram located on the banks of the river Sabarmati.

After addressing a gathering of party workers at the Sabarmati Riverfront, the former Congress president reached the historic site, also known as Gandhi Ashram, in the afternoon. Mahatma Gandhi had lived at the ashram from 1917 to 1930 and it served as one of the main centres of the freedom struggle spearheaded by him.

After his arrival at the Ashram, Rahul Gandhi, who was accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, first paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and then visited 'Hriday Kunj', a room inside the premises where the revered Indian independence hero lived.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad then attended a prayer meet outside 'Hriday Kunj', where some of the favourite bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi, such as 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye', were sung by a group of artists. On the occasion, the Ashram management gifted the Congress leader a 'charkha' (spinning wheel) and a memento of 'Hriday Kunj'.

(With PTI inputs)

