Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over No Rebate For Elderly On Rail Tickets

The government used to provide up to 50 per cent concessions to senior citizens in rail tickets but the facility has been suspended ever since the outbreak of Covid-19.

undefined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 6:25 pm

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led Centre on Friday for not granting rail ticket concessions to the elderly and alleged that while it can even reach for the stars for its "friends", it will make the common people yearn for every penny.

He also listed out the money spent by the government on advertisements, a new aeroplane and tax concession to "friends".

"Advertising expenses: Rs 911 crore. New plane: Rs 8,400 crore. Tax exemption for capitalist friends: Rs 1,45,000 crore per year. But the government does not have Rs 1,500 crore to give concessions in rail tickets to the elderly. Will even reach for the stars (tare tak tod kar layenge) for friends, but will make people yearn for every penny," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The government used to provide up to 50 per cent concessions to senior citizens in rail tickets but the facility has been suspended ever since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Draupadi Murmu On Her Presidential Win

'Voice Of Country’s People Is Being Suppressed’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Says Time For Immediate Economic Reforms

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Railways Congress Concession Rail Tickets Centre COVID-19 Old - Aged & Elderly Advertisements Tax
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General