Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe Into Journalist Rajiv Singh’s ‘Mysterious’ Death in Uttarkashi

Congress leader links tragedy to growing threats against journalism, calls for immediate, transparent investigation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI; Representational Image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi said Rajiv Singh’s death reflects insecurity and intimidation faced by journalists under BJP rule.

  • He urged an impartial, time-bound probe and justice for the victim’s family.

  • Singh, missing since September 18, was found dead in Uttarkashi’s Joshiada Lake; CM Dhami also ordered an inquiry.

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, has called for an expeditious, unbiased, and open investigation into the death of a journalist whose body was discovered in an Uttarkashi district lake.

The victim's family, Rajiv Pratap Singh, must immediately receive justice, according to the Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition.  On September 28, Singh's body was recovered from Joshiada Lake, where he had been missing since September 18.

"The disappearance and subsequent death of young Uttarakhand journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh is not only tragic but horrifying," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X on Tuesday.

"I express my condolences to the bereaved family and stand with them during this difficult time," he said.

Gandhi claimed that sincere journalism is currently shrouded in insecurity and dread under the BJP leadership.

He asserted that threats and acts of violence are being used to stifle people who publish the truth, advocate for the people, and criticise the government.

Gandhi claimed that the entire Rajiv Singh affair suggests such a scheme.

"There should be an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into Rajiv Singh's death, and the victim's family should receive justice without delay," the former Congress chief said.

"Mysterious death of journalist who exposed the condition of a government hospital" was the headline of a media item on the journalist's passing, which Gandhi also posted a screenshot of.

Members of the media community and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have expressed their sorrow on the journalist's passing.  A "thorough and impartial" investigation into his death has also been requested by Dhami.

On the evening of September 18, Pratap vanished from Uttarkashi for unknown reasons.  The following day, his vehicle was discovered on the bank of the Bhagirathi River.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
