Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Criticises NDA Govt, Terms It ‘No Data Available’ Regime

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said NDA government is the regime which provides no answers, while saying that it has no accountability.

undefined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 2:59 pm

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed the NDA government as a "No Data Available" regime which gives no answers and has no accountability.  

"'No Data Available' (NDA) government wants you to believe: No one died of oxygen shortage. No farmer died protesting. No migrant died walking. No one was mob lynched. No journalist has been arrested," he said on Twitter.  

"No Data. No Answers. No Accountability," Gandhi said.  

He also tagged a gif with his post that read "Sab Gayab si", as the graphic animates to strike off the middle word in "Sab Changa si."

Related stories

RSS Disrespected Tricolour; People Coming Out Of It Now Talking Of Tricolour's History: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over No Rebate For Elderly On Rail Tickets

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Draupadi Murmu On Her Presidential Win

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Congress Rahul Gandhi NDA Government Criticism Data Oxygen Shortage Farmers Protest Farmers Deaths Migrant Labourers Mob Lynchings Journalist Arrest
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435