R-Day Parade: Crowd Curtailed To 5,000 Only, Covid-19 Protocols Followed

Permission of entering the venue were granted to the double vaccinated adults and children above the age of 15 only who have taken at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine

Social distancing being maintained at this year's Republic Day parade - PTI

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 12:13 pm

Crowds at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday were curtailed to just 5,000 people, all double masked, vaccinated and maintaining strict 'do gaz ki doori' in view of the Covid situation. 

Only double vaccinated adults and children above the age of 15 who have taken at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine were allowed to enter the venue. Children below 15 years were not permitted to attend.  

There was strict security with personnel maintaining strict vigil. Chairs were placed at a distance to ensure social distancing. Participants also received a white cap with "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" printed on it.

India is presently battling the third wave of Covid-19 driven by the Omicron variant. India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. 

