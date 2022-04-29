Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Quick, Concrete Steps Needed To Tackle Power Problem Facing India: Kejriwal

Amid a deepening coal shortage crisis, the Delhi government on Thursday warned that there may be problem in providing uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital including Metro trains and hospitals.

Quick, Concrete Steps Needed To Tackle Power Problem Facing India: Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for emergency steps to handle the power supply situation

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 11:55 am

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is somehow handling the power supply situation in Delhi, and called for quick, concrete steps to tackle the crisis facing the country. The power situation in the whole of India is very grave, he said.

"There is a huge shortage of power in the country. So far we have managed it somehow in Delhi. The situation is very grave in the whole of India. Together we soon need to find its solution. Quick, concrete steps are required to tackle this problem," Kejriwal tweeted.

Related stories

95% Patients Visiting Delhi Mohalla Clinics Happy With The Services There: Arvind Kejriwal

Amid a deepening coal shortage crisis, the Delhi government on Thursday warned that there may be problem in providing uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital including Metro trains and hospitals.

Delhi Power minister Satyendar Jain had held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants supplying electricity to Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Deepening Coal Shortage Crisis Metro Trains Metro Hospitals Electricity Supply Concreate Steps Tackle Crisis Power Supply Situation Power Plants Adequate Coal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Hong Kong's John Lee pledges to enact local security law

Hong Kong's John Lee pledges to enact local security law