Home National

Punjab: Portrait Of Sikh Militant Balwinder Singh Jatana Installed In Golden Temple Museum

Sikh militant Balwinder Singh Jatana killed two government officials supervising the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal in 1990.

Security arrangements at Golden temple
Security arrangements at Golden temple PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 10:49 pm

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday displayed a portrait of Sikh militant Balwinder Singh Jatana at Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Jatana had killed two government officials supervising the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal in 1990.          

Besides Jatana's portrait, the SGPC also installed portraits of Nawab Rai Bular Ahmed Bhatti, a devotee of Guru Nanak Dev, and former SGPC members Jathedar Joginder Singh Panjrath and Harinder Singh Ranian.

In a statement, the SGPC said the portraits were unveiled during a ceremony by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh and 'Granthi' of Golden Temple Giani Rajdeep Singh. 

Harjinder said the museum is an important source of Sikh history and the portraits of those who made sacrifice for the community are displayed here.

About Jatana, he said, "The protector of the waters fiercely opposed the SYL canal without caring for his life."          

Harjinder said Nawab Rai Bular Bhatti was a true devotee of Guru Nanak Dev. Expressing his devotion to the first Sikh Guru, Rai Bular had offered a big share of his property for Gurdwara Nankana Sahib at Lahore in Pakistan.

Rai Bular's descendants could not visit the Golden Temple for the event as they were denied visa.          

The SGPC chief also honoured family members of those whose portraits were put on display at the museum.

(With PTI inputs)

