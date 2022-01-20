Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann To Contest From Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann will contest from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur district for the next month's assembly polls in Punjab.

Punjab Polls: AAP's CM Face Bhagwant Mann To Contest From Dhuri
AAP Leader Bhagwant Mann -

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 3:42 pm

Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann will contest from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur district for the next month's assembly polls in Punjab. The announcement in this regard was made by the party’s senior leader Raghav Chadha in Mohali on Thursday.

Mann was declared as the chief ministerial face of the AAP on January 18 by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement was made after the results of the party's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive were declared.

Forty-eight-year-old Mann, a comedian-turned-politician, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. The Dhuri assembly seat is presently represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Dhuri is a part of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20. The counting will take place on March 10.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Bhagwant Mann Arvind Kejriwal Punjab Polls
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony