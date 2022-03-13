Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Pune School Hires Woman 'Bouncer', Parents Accuse Her Of Manhandling Them

Police have registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence against a woman bouncer working for a school in the city for allegedly roughing up two parents.

Pune School Hires Woman 'Bouncer', Parents Accuse Her Of Manhandling Them
School Students (Representational Image) Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 8:42 am

Police have registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence against a woman `bouncer' working for a school in the city for allegedly roughing up two parents.
The alleged incident took place at a school under the jurisdiction of Bibwewadi police station three days ago.
"The complainants alleged that school authorities refused to give acknowledgement of the fee waiver applications they had submitted, and the principal was not ready to meet them. After the two parents insisted on meeting the principal, the lady bouncer allegedly abused and hit them," said a police official.
Bouncers are generally associated with places such as pubs and nightclubs, but of late some educational institutes in the city are known to have hired bouncers to rein in unruly students or to keep angry parents at bay.
As only an NC offense has been registered, nobody was arrested in the case, the police official said.
Non-cognizable offences are ones which police can not investigate without a magistrate's order.

Tags

National Pune School Non-Cognizable Jurisdiction Bibwewadi Police Station Bouncers Megistrate Guardians / Parents Pune Police Pune India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maha Records 318 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Maha Records 318 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Tendulkar Trains Internet Sensation Kid In Mumbai – Watch

Tendulkar Trains Internet Sensation Kid In Mumbai – Watch