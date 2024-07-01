Pune Porsche Crash: City Police To Move To SC Against Bombay HC Order For Release Of Teen Driver

A senior police officer confirmed that the Pune police are planning to move to the Supreme Court against the order released by Bombay High Court to release the 17-year-old boy who is the main accused in the Porsche car accident that took place in May in Pune.
The High Court on June 25 ordered the immediate release of the boy. The court ruled that the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to send him to an observation home was illegal and emphasized that the laws for juveniles must be fully followed.
On Monday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told PTI that they intend to appeal to the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's ruling.
The teen driver was granted bail shortly after the accident on May 19.
However, three days later, due to public outcry, he was sent to an observation home in Pune, Maharashtra.
Following the High Court's recent decision, the juvenile was released from the observation home and is now under the care of his paternal aunt. The decision was made after the boy's aunt filed a petition, arguing that he was held in custody unlawfully.
As per the police, the teen was drunk and driving the luxury car belonging to his father, a real estate businessman, when it hit a two-wheeler in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune in the early hours of May 19, killing two IT professionals.
The juvenile's parents and grandfather are currently in jail in two different cases pertaining to the incident, including one of alleged swapping of blood samples of the boy and another case of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of a family driver, who was threatened to take the blame that he was behind the wheels when the accident took place.
A Pune court is expected to pronounce its order on Monday on the bail plea of the boy's father and grandfather in the case of alleged kidnapping the driver.
After the accident in the early hours of May 19, the boy was granted bail the same day by the JJB and ordered to be under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. It also asked the boy to write a 300-word essay on road safety.
As the quick bail on lenient terms led to public outrage, the police filed an application before the JJB, seeking amendment of the bail order.
On May 22, the board ordered the boy to be taken into custody and remanded him to the observation home.
