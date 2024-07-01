National

Pune Porsche Crash: City Police To Move To SC Against Bombay HC Order For Release Of Teen Driver

The High Court on June 25 ordered the immediate release of the boy. The court ruled that the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to send him to an observation home was illegal and emphasized that the laws for juveniles must be fully followed.

PTI
Visual from the crash site in Pune | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A senior police officer confirmed that the Pune police are planning to move to the Supreme Court against the order released by Bombay High Court to release the 17-year-old boy who is the main accused in the Porsche car accident that took place in May in Pune.

The High Court on June 25 ordered the immediate release of the boy. The court ruled that the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to send him to an observation home was illegal and emphasized that the laws for juveniles must be fully followed.

Report confirms blood sample swap in Pune Porsche crash case | - PTI
Maharashtra: Fadnavis Says Pune Police Was Proactive In Porsche Case, Reponds To Oppn's 'Udta Punjab' Jibe

BY Outlook Web Desk

On Monday, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told PTI that they intend to appeal to the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's ruling.

The teen driver was granted bail shortly after the accident on May 19.

However, three days later, due to public outcry, he was sent to an observation home in Pune, Maharashtra.

Following the High Court's recent decision, the juvenile was released from the observation home and is now under the care of his paternal aunt. The decision was made after the boy's aunt filed a petition, arguing that he was held in custody unlawfully.

Visual from the crash site in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Bombay HC Orders To Release Teen Driver From Observation Home

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per the police, the teen was drunk and driving the luxury car belonging to his father, a real estate businessman, when it hit a two-wheeler in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune in the early hours of May 19, killing two IT professionals.

The juvenile's parents and grandfather are currently in jail in two different cases pertaining to the incident, including one of alleged swapping of blood samples of the boy and another case of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of a family driver, who was threatened to take the blame that he was behind the wheels when the accident took place.

A Pune court is expected to pronounce its order on Monday on the bail plea of the boy's father and grandfather in the case of alleged kidnapping the driver.

After the accident in the early hours of May 19, the boy was granted bail the same day by the JJB and ordered to be under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. It also asked the boy to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Pune Porsche Car Accident - File Photo
Pune Porsche Crash: Father Of Accused Teen Granted Bail By Sessions Court

BY Outlook Web Desk

As the quick bail on lenient terms led to public outrage, the police filed an application before the JJB, seeking amendment of the bail order.

On May 22, the board ordered the boy to be taken into custody and remanded him to the observation home.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign