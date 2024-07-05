National

Pune Porsche Accident: Teen Submits 300-Word Essay On Road Safety As Per Bail Terms

The accident involving a Porsche in Maharashtra's Pune has hit national headlines after the driver, a 17-year-old boy, was released on bail despite knocking down two bikers in the road mishap that took place at Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, causing the death of those on the two-wheeler.

The teen accused in the Pune Porsche accident of May 19, in which two techies died after being hit by the luxury car, submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an official said on Friday.

The teenager submitted the essay to the JJB on Wednesday, July 3, the official said.

The accident involving a Porsche Taycan in Maharashtra's Pune hit national headlines after the driver, a 17-year-old boy, was released on bail despite within hours of knocking down two bikers in the road mishap that took place at Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, causing the death of those on the two-wheeler.

The Police later arrested Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old boy amid nationwide outrage. The outrage over the incident was sparked by the quick bail to the 17-year-old accused on lenient terms.

The juvenile was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.

Hours after the fatal accident in the city’s Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, the JJB had ordered that he be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. It also asked the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

According to the police, the minor was driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two software engineers.

Amid a nationwide outrage over his quick bail on lenient terms, the police moved JJB, seeking an amendment of the bail order. On May 22, the board ordered that the minor be sent to an observation home.

The High Court ordered his release holding the orders illegal and stressed that the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully. His father and grandfather have also been granted bail in the case.

