Puducherry Adds 99 New Covid-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,70,278

The union territory of Puducherry logged 99 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,70,278, a senior official of the Health Department said on Tuesday.

The Puducherry region alone accounted for 70 of the fresh cases while Karaikal added 22 and Yanam reported seven infections, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any new case. The Health department Director said the new cases were identified following the examination of 1,841 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Tuesday.

The number of active cases stood at 1,076 which comprised 17 patients in hospitals and the remaining 1,059 in home quarantine, he added.

Sriramulu said as many as 254 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,67,237. He said there were no fresh fatalities and death toll remained at 1,965.

The Health Department has so far examined 23,39,899 samples and found 19,79,357 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 5.38 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 per cent and 98.21 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 17,97,380 doses which comprised 9,77,207 first doses, 7,54,243 second doses and 65,930 booster doses.

