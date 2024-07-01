'Public Silenced Them': Mahua Moitra's Swipe At BJP-Led Govt As She Returns As TMC MP

As the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha resumes, Trinamool Congress leader and MP Mahua Moitra returned to the Parliament and took a fresh swipe at the BJP-led government.
Representing the Krishnanagar constituency, Moitra stated that while the BJP government tried to silence in the previous Lok Sabha, the public had silenced the ruling party in the 2024 general elections.
"The last time I stood here, I was not allowed to speak. But the ruling party has paid a very heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP. They wanted to silence me, but the public permanently silenced 63 members from BJP," stated the TMC MP.
The West Bengal leader further added that since the BJP had not secured the majority, the party is unstable and needs to rely on its allies or else it would collapse one day.
Apart from the BJP-led government, Moitra also took a jibe at the Election Commission of India and accused the poll body of overlooking violations of the Moral Code of Conduct made by the BJP.
“We won in spite of the EC, not because of it. Commissioners turned a deaf ear to the most egregious violations of the Model Code of Conduct by the ruling party and the prime minister,” stated Moitra.
"This election will be remembered for an eager and compliant EC turning a blind eye and a deaf ear towards the ruling party. Ultimately, the voters took charge and said 'bahut ho gaya'," she added further.
In December 2023, Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha due to her alleged involvement in the "cash-for-query" case. The TMC MP had been accused of accepting gifts and cash from a businessman in return for asking certain questions in the Parliament which challenged the Modi 2.0 government.
She was expelled and accused of carrying out a "serious breach of parliamentary privilege and conduct".
Moitra, however, denied these allegations and questions her expulsion and the "biased report" issued by the Ethics Committee.