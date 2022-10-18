Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Public Consultation On National Credit Framework From Wednesday: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing National Credit Framework for School Education, Higher Education and Skilling.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 8:26 pm

The process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework will begin from tomorrow, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday. 

Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing National Credit Framework for School Education, Higher Education and Skilling.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) had approved the constitution of a high-level committee, to develop a National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for both vocational and general education. 

"Pradhan gave his consent to start the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow. The credit framework would enable the integration of academic and vocational domains and components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two," an official statement by the MoE said. 

School Education Secretary Anita Karwal; Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy;  and other senior officials of the Education and Skill Development Ministry attended the meeting.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan National Credit Framework Public Consultation High Level Meeting School Education Higher Education Ministry Of Education (MoE) National Credit Accumulation And Transfer Framework Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy School Education Secretary Anita Karwal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs