Summary of this article
Key routes, including NH 9, saw kilometres-long queues, leaving commuters stranded for hours with little movement.
Police deployed personnel and diverted traffic.
Heavy vehicle volume worsened the chaos as authorities worked to restore normal flow.
Commuters faced a harrowing Monday morning as a massive traffic jam brought vehicular movement to a near standstill at the Delhi-Noida border following a protest by a labour union demanding a salary hike.
The protest, which began early in the day, caused severe congestion on key arterial routes connecting Delhi and Noida, including NH 9, disrupting the office rush hour.
Industrial factory workers continued their protests on Monday demanding a wage hike, with the situation turning violent after demonstrators set vehicles on fire and pelted stones following an incident in which a female employee was struck with a lathi during police action, Hindustan Times reported.
Long queues of vehicles stretched for several kilometres, leaving many commuters stranded for hours.
A police source said members of a labour union from Uttar Pradesh had gathered near the border and were staging a demonstration, blocking parts of the road and slowing traffic.
Frustrated commuters took to X, urging authorities to intervene and clear the roads. Many said they remained stuck in unmoving traffic despite starting early to avoid peak-hour congestion.
An employee of a private company said she left home around 7:30 am but was stuck in traffic for over an hour with little movement.
"There is no movement at all. People are getting down from vehicles and trying to figure out what's happening ahead," she said.
Authorities said efforts were underway to ease congestion and restore normal traffic flow.
(with PTI inputs)