Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Prophet Row: VHP Calls For Mass Recitation Of Hanuman Chalisa In Delhi Temples Today

In a statement, the Vishva Hindu Parishad alleged violent demonstrations were held and stones pelted at temples and houses after prayers in mosques on June 10 as part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 9:04 am

The VHP's Delhi unit on Monday called on people in the city to assemble in temples and participate in mass recitations of Hanuman Chalisa on June 14 to register protest against the June 10 violence in parts of the country.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-sacked BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

In Jharkhand, some policemen were injured while trying to control demonstrators, while authorities in Jammu imposed a curfew in a few areas. In parts of Uttar Pradesh, protesters pelted the police with stones prompting the latter to baton charge them and use tear gas shells.

"Illegal fatwas were issued for the killing of Nupur Sharma... The Hindu society rejects and strongly condemns the pressure that was built on the Hindu society due to such illegal demonstrations," Delhi VHP chief Kapil Khanna said in the statement.

"To protest against this, I call upon the Hindu society of Delhi to assemble at small and big temples in the city and participate in mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa at 8.00 pm tomorrow (June 14, 2022)," he added.

Khanna also urged managers and priests of temples to put up notices informing devotees about the mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.

"It is absolutely necessary to showcase our strength in such a manner and constitutionally respond to the unethical pressure being built on the Hindu society," he said.

"To get rid of such kind of jihad, we must gather in our temples at least once a week," he said.

