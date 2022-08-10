Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Prophet Muhammad Row: SC Clubs And Transfers FIRs Against Nupur Sharma To Delhi Police, Extends Interim Protection

The top court allowed Nupur Sharma to move Delhi High Court for quashing of FIRs lodged over her remark and said all future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.

Former BJP functionary Nupur Sharma

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 5:20 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed clubbing and transfer of all FIRs lodged across the country against suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police in connection with FIRs/complaints lodged against her in several states over her remark on the Prophet made during a TV debate show.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala also extended interim protection to Sharma till the probe is concluded by the Delhi police.

The top court allowed Sharma to move Delhi High Court for quashing of FIRs lodged over her remark and said all future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.

The apex said the FIRs will be probed by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party. 

What is the Nupur Sharma row?

On May 26, the then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made derogatory comments regarding Prophet Mohammad and his youngest wife Aisha during a national TV news debate. A clip of the debate was later shared on social media by fact-checker and AltNews co-founder Mohammad Zubair, who condemned the speech. Sharma later apologized for the comments and said that she was provoked by the mockery of the "Shiv ling" (pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque Shringar Gauri temple complex dispute in which Hindu petitioners claimed a 'shiv ling' had been found inside the wazookhana of the 16th-century mosque).

(with inputs from agency)

