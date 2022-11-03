Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Program To Encourage Students To Join Professional Courses To Be Designed Soon: Sisodia

The Deputy Chief Minister further said the students emerging from training institutes like ITI will initiate a "new chapter" for the "development of India" with their ability.

Manish Sisodias press conference
Manish Sisodia will design a program for ITI students and graduates Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 3:48 pm

A program will be designed in which ITI students and graduates can interact with school students and encourage them to pursue professional courses in these institutes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Thursday.

Advanced professional courses of Industrial Training Institute help students build the conviction to achieve their career aspirations and give them clarity about future goals, he said while interacting with the students at ITI in Khichripur.

Sisodia said the Delhi government's ITIs are playing a "vital role" in the mission to upskill India's youth. The Deputy Chief Minister further said the students emerging from training institutes like ITI will initiate a "new chapter" for the "development of India" with their ability.

"We have to empower children to adopt professional courses, and the students of our ITIs must inspire school students to adopt this route for education," he said.

"It is crucial to encourage students to adopt professional courses in a society where it is believed that if a student doesn't pursue graduation, there is a huge gap in the education of the child," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Program Encourage Students Join Professional Courses Designed Soon Sisodia ITI Development Of India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported