Pro-Iran Protests Held in Kashmir After Friday Prayers

Peaceful rallies in Shia areas back Iran, condemn US and Israel amid unrest there.

U.S. and Israeli flags are set on fire during a protest by Iranian government supporters
Representational image: American and Israeli flags are set on fire during a protest by hardline supporters of the Iranian government, in front of the British Embassy, in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
  • Peaceful protests supporting Iran were held after Friday prayers in Shia-dominated areas of Srinagar, Pulwama and Budgam, officials said.

  • Demonstrators raised pro-Iran, anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, condemning what they called external interference in Iran.

  • The rallies came amid reports of a deadly crackdown in Iran following nationwide protests against its theocratic leadership.

Following Friday's congregational prayers, peaceful protests in support of the Islamic Republic were held in several of places in Kashmir amid the violent demonstrations opposing Iran's theocracy and the US's threats to military intervene in the nation, according to officials.

Several Shia-dominated areas in Srinagar, Pulwama and Budgam witnessed the demonstrations as the agitators raised slogans in favour of Iran and against the US and Israel, they said.

According to the officials, the protests continued to be peaceful.

On Thursday, activists claimed that the bloody crackdown by the authorities in Iran has killed at least 2,637 people, a week after shutting Iran off from the world following nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy.

Rallies were held in Srinagar to show support for Iran and its Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei, in the neighbourhoods of Gund Hassi Bhat and Nehru Park in Hassanabad.

The demonstrators expressed their support and denounced what they called "interference" and "external pressure" against Iran.

The protesters carried banners and posters and shouted anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans while supporting Iran and its government.

Similar demonstrations were seen in the Gangoo neighbourhood in the Pulwama region of south Kashmir and the Main Chowk in Budgam, central Kashmir.

A Shia leader told reporters in Pulwama that the United States, Israel, and its supporters were "committing atrocities" against Muslims worldwide.

“Mossad and CIA agents are attacking security forces and innocent people in Iran. We came together to protest against the atrocities of America and Israel,” he said.

The people of Kashmir want to tell the US and Israel that “we are alive and Muslims across the world are always ready to support their Muslim brothers”. 

