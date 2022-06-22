Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Draupadi Murmu Will Be A Great President

After the BJP's parliamentary board meeting and the election of Draupadi Murmu as the NDA government's presidential candidate, PM Narendra Modi has vouched for the former Jharkhand governor on his Twitter account.

Draupadi Murmu: NDAs candidate for President PTI Photo

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 9:41 am

Commenting on Droupadi Murmu's selection as the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the former Jharkhand governor has devoted her life to serving society and expressed confidence that she will be a "great President".  The BJP parliamentary board on Tuesday named Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election.    

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalized... I am confident she will be a great President of our nation... Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," Modi wrote in his tweet. Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Droupadi Murmu. She has rich administrative experience and has had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure, said the prime minister.    

Narendra Modi Draupadi Murmu Presidential Election Presidential Candidate BJP NDA
