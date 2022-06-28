Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Prime Minister Expresses Sorrow At The Loss Of Lives In Mumbai Building Collapse

Following the collapse of a building in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow at the loss of lives in the tragedy and announced monetary relief to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Expresses Sorrow At The Loss Of Lives In Mumbai Building Collapse
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 9:52 pm

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a Mumbai building collapse. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. 

The death toll in the building collapse tragedy in Mumbai's Kurla area rose to 18 on Tuesday evening while 14 persons were injured, civic officials said. Of 32 people rescued from the debris of the building located in Naik Nagar society since midnight, 18 were declared brought dead at hospitals.

A PMO tweet quoting the prime minister said, "Pained by the building collapse in Mumbai. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Related stories

PM Modi Meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed In Abu Dhabi

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes To Narasimha Rao On Birth Anniversary

Mumbai: 3 Killed, 13 Injured As Four Storey Building Collapses In Kurla

Tags

National Narendra Modi Prime Minister's National Relief Fund Kurla Naik Nagar Society PMO Ex-gratia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Luxurious Flying Hotel To Remain In The Air Forever

A Luxurious Flying Hotel To Remain In The Air Forever

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live