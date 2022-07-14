Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Presidential Poll: NDA Nominee Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Goa

Droupadi Murmu, the presidential election nominee of the National Democratic Alliance, arrived in Goa on Thursday to meet MLAs and MPs of the BJP and its supporting parties as part of the poll campaign.

Droupadi Murmu in Chennai Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 11:27 am

Union minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade received Murmu at the Dabolim airport, located about 35 km from Panaji.

Murmu will meet the MLAs and MPs at a hotel in the state capital Panaji to seek support for her candidature in the July 18 presidential election.

The BJP and its allies have 25 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly. 

Goa parliamentarians Naik and Tendulkar are supporting Murmu.

The Opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu.

Murmu, who hails from a tribal community, had earlier served as the governor of Jharkhand.

