Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Home National

President Murmu To Present Silver Trumpet And Trumpet Banner To President's Bodyguard Thursday

The presentation parade shall thereafter be followed by an audio-visual presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner and the modern-day role of the President's Bodyguard.

President Droupadi Murmu will present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner
President Droupadi Murmu will present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 7:56 pm

President Droupadi Murmu will present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard at a ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 27, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

People interested in witnessing the special show and the ceremony may register themselves on the website www.presidentofindia.gov.in as a limited number of seats are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, it said.

"In the one-and-half-hour-long ceremony, the President's Bodyguard will accept President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner. The presentation parade shall thereafter be followed by an audio-visual presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner and the modern-day role of the President's Bodyguard," said the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Professionally honed with precision and trained to perfection, the horsemen will display a variety of traditional Indian equestrian skills followed by the horses trotting in line with the music of the military band, it said. 

"It will showcase the synchronous perfection in training, balance and ceremonial deportment of both the horse and the rider," the statement said. Being the President of India's own troops, the PBG has the unique distinction of being the only military unit of the Indian Army, privileged to carry the President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

