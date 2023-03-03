Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
President Murmu To Launch 'Catch The Rain-2023' Campaign On Saturday

President Murmu To Launch 'Catch The Rain-2023' Campaign On Saturday

President Draupadi Murmu
President Draupadi Murmu PTI

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 9:28 pm

President Droupadi Murmu will launch the ‘Catch the Rain-2023’ on Saturday as part of efforts to turn conservation of water into a mass campaign in the run-up to the monsoon season.

The theme of this year's campaign will be ‘Source Sustainability for Drinking Water’, an official said.

“During Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2023, the significant role that water plays in the empowerment of women has been acknowledged with the theme 'Jal Shakti se Nari Shakti', he said.

The president will also confer 18 awards under Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen, Jal Jeevan Mission and National Water Mission under various categories and release a compendium of case stories titled ‘Swachh Sujal Shakti Ki Abhivyakti’.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Ministers Devusinh Chauhan, Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu will be present at the event.

-With PTI Input

National President Of India Politics Catch The Rain-2023 Political Campaign President Murmu Draupadi Murmu New Delhi
