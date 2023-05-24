Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

President Murmu Inaugurates New Jharkhand High Court Building

Home National

President Murmu Inaugurates New Jharkhand High Court Building

The new High Court building has 25 air-conditioned courtrooms and two halls for lawyers with a sitting capacity of 1,200 people each, along with 540 chambers, an official said.

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 6:17 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi, built at a cost of about Rs 550 crore.

The 165-acre compound of the new high court is one of the largest in the country in terms of area.

Related stories

Ludhiana Gas Leak: Deeply Saddened By Loss Of Lives, Says President Droupadi Murmu

'Highly Objectionable Attempts': Retired Judges, Bureaucrats Write to President Droupadi Murmu On Same-Sex Marriage Hearing

President Droupadi Murmu Will Visit Haryana To Attend 19th Convocation Of The Indian Council of Agricultural Research

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The new High Court building has 25 air-conditioned courtrooms and two halls for lawyers with a sitting capacity of 1,200 people each, along with 540 chambers, an official said.

-With PTI Input

Advertisement

Tags

National President Of India Inaugurates Jharkhand High Court Politics Droupadi Murmu Ranchi Jharkhand
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool