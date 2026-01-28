President Murmu Condoles Death Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

President Droupadi Murmu termed Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash an irreparable loss.
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Pune district, describing his passing as an irreparable loss, according to PTI.
“The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss,” the President said in the post in Hindi.
Murmu also conveyed condolences to Pawar’s family, supporters and admirers, and extended her sympathies to the families of the other victims. “May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow,” she said, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)