President Droupadi Murmu Saddened By Loss Of Lives In Himachal Road Accident

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she was deeply saddened by the death of people in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Seven tourists were killed and 10 sustained injuries when a tempo traveller they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the state's Kullu district on Sunday.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people including students in a road accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the president tweeted in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)

