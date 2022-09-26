Monday, Sep 26, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu Saddened By Loss Of Lives In Himachal Road Accident

Himachal Pradesh: Seven tourists were killed and 10 sustained injuries when a tempo traveller they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the state's Kullu district on Sunday.

Indias 15th President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu. (File photo) PTI

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 5:18 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she was deeply saddened by the death of people in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Seven tourists were killed and 10 sustained injuries when a tempo traveller they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the state's Kullu district on Sunday.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people including students in a road accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the president tweeted in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)
 

