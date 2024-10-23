Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall

Satellite image taken between 12:15 pm to 12:42 pm IST on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 shows the location of Cyclone 'Dana'.
An Indian Coast Guard official during preparations ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Dana.
Passengers return from the Hatia railway station after several trains were cancelled in the wake of cyclone 'Dana', which is expected to make landfall in Odisha, in Ranchi.
A tram, seen during rains in the wake of the cyclonic storm 'Dana', which is expected to make landfall in Odisha, in Kolkata.
MLA Manas Kumar Dutta interacts with fishermen during inspection of the Bahabalpur Jetty area ahead of cyclone Dana landfall, in Balasore district, Odisha.
Fishing community people prepare to leave the coast in preparations for Cyclone Dana, in Puri.
Fishermen shift their boats in preparations for Cyclone Dana, in Puri.