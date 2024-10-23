National

Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall

As Cyclone Dana is approaching Odisha-West Bengal coast, both the states are all prepared to ensure safety. The storm is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika park and Dhamra port.

India weather: Preparations for Cyclone Dana_Satellite image
Satellite image of Cyclone 'Dana' | Photo: PTI

Satellite image taken between 12:15 pm to 12:42 pm IST on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 shows the location of Cyclone 'Dana'.

2/8
India weather: Preparations for Cyclone Dana_Indian Coast Guard
ICG on preparedness ahead of cyclone Dana's landfall | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An Indian Coast Guard official during preparations ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Dana.

3/8
India weather: Preparations for Cyclone Dana in Ranchi
Ranchi: Trains cancelled due to cyclone 'Dana' | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Passengers return from the Hatia railway station after several trains were cancelled in the wake of cyclone 'Dana', which is expected to make landfall in Odisha, in Ranchi.

4/8
India weather: Preparations for Cyclone Dana in Kolkata
Weather: Rains due to cyclone 'Dana' | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A tram, seen during rains in the wake of the cyclonic storm 'Dana', which is expected to make landfall in Odisha, in Kolkata.

5/8
India weather: Preparations for Cyclone Dana Photo gallery
ICG on preparedness ahead of Cyclonic storm Dana | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An Indian Coast Guard official during preparations ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Dana.

6/8
India weather: Preparations for Cyclone Dana in Balasore district, Odisha
Balasore MLA inspects areas before cyclone Dana | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

MLA Manas Kumar Dutta interacts with fishermen during inspection of the Bahabalpur Jetty area ahead of cyclone Dana landfall, in Balasore district, Odisha.

7/8
India weather: Preparations for Cyclone Dana in Puri
Preparations for Cyclone Dana in Puri | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fishing community people prepare to leave the coast in preparations for Cyclone Dana, in Puri.

8/8
India weather: Preparations for Cyclone Dana Fishermen shift their boats in Puri
Preparations for Cyclone Dana | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fishermen shift their boats in preparations for Cyclone Dana, in Puri.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: IND Blues Maintain Pressure As Oman Struggle At 83/4 In 15 Overs
  2. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable
  3. IND-A Vs OMA, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Oman Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma And Co Practice Hard In Pune Ahead Of 2nd Test - In Pics
  5. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup: PAK-A Win By 114 Runs To Book Place In Semifinals
Football News
  1. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: Unai Emery & Jhon Duran’s Frustration - A Passion for Playing In Victory
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  3. Champions League: Nuri Sahin Calls Substitutions A 'Mistake' In Dortmund's 2-5 Collapse Against Real Madrid
  4. Juventus 0-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Thiago Motta 'Take Responsibility' For Maiden Defeat
  5. Premier League: Head Coach Thomas Frank Aiming To Rediscover Brentford’s Character
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  2. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  3. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  4. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  5. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  2. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
  3. Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court
  4. Mumbai Police Makes 11th Arrest In Baba Siddique Murder Case
  5. Full List: JMM Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  2. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. The Two-State Solution To Israel-Palestine Is Dead And Gone: Iranian Envoy 
  5. Turkey, Pakistan & More Eye Membership As BRICS Moves Towards Expansion And 'Strengthening Multilateralism'
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested