Pune Porsche Accident: Father Of Accused Teen Driver Sent To Police Custody Till May 24

The father of the minor accused in the accident involving a Porsche Taycan car has been sent to police custody till May 24.

Pune Porsche accident: The car was reportedly being driven at 200 km per hour when it knocked down two bikers Photo: X
The father of the minor accused in the accident involving a Porsche Taycan car has been sent to police custody till May 24. In another development in the case, the Juvenile Justice Board issued a notice to the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his car into a motorbike killing two persons in Pune, to appear before it on Wednesday.

The accident happened at Kalyani Nagar in Pune in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, and claimed the lives of Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh and working in Pune.

ALSO READ | Pune Porsche Crash Case: Drunk Driving Charge, Ban On Driving Till 25 For Teen Who Spent Rs 48k At Pub | New Details

The accident, in which the two motorbike-borne software engineers were fatally knocked down by the speeding Porsche which was allegedly being drunk-driven by the 17-year old boy, has sparked massive outrage after the accused was given bail on conditions within a few hours of the mishap.

Apart from the father of the minor, who reportedly is the owner of the construction company Brahma Realty and Infrastructure, the Pune police have arrested Cosie restaurant owner Pralhad Bhutda and manager Sachin Katkar and Hotel Blak manager Sandip Sangle for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile. 

ALSO READ | Pune Porsche Accident: 'Renowned' Father Of Teen Driver Arrested; CCTV Catches Speeding Car; Fadnavis Slams Quick Bail

Police have claimed that the 17-year old boy was drunk when he was driving the car and knocked the two motorbike-borne software engineers. On Wednesday, a juvenile court said that he would be tried and punished under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with drink driving offences.

The bail order opassed by the Juvenile Justice Board on Sunday said: "His grandfather has given an assurance that he will keep the Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) away from any bad company and he will concentrate on his study or any vocational course which is useful for his career. He is ready to abide by the condition imposed on him. Therefore, it is just and proper to release the CCL on bail."

