Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Poor Air Quality In Delhi; Maximum Temp Settles At 31.2 Deg Celsius

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 9:04 pm

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The air quality in the city continued to remain in the poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was 259.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The minimum temperature settled at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said. The relative humidity oscillated between 77 and 44 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 31 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

-With 

Tags

National Weather Forecast Weather News Poor Air Quality Air Quality Index (AQI) New Delhi

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained