Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Poonawala's Polygraph, Narco Answers Same: Sources

Home National

Poonawala's Polygraph, Narco Answers Same: Sources

According to sources, the confessions of Poonawala during his 14 days of police custody are similar to those in response to the questions asked during his polygraph and narco analysis test.

Shraddha Walker murder case
Police confirmed of no new twists in Shraddha Walker murder case Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 2:09 pm

The answers that Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar's murder, gave in his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and during the police interrogation are the same, police sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the confessions of Poonawala during his 14 days of police custody are similar to those in response to the questions asked during his polygraph and narco analysis test. "He fully cooperated during both the tests. He gave the same responses to the questions that were asked by the police during interrogation. There was no change in statement during his polygraph and narco-analysis test," said a source.

He accepted to have killed his live-in-girlfriend and also confessed to have disposed off her body parts in different locations across the forest areas of Delhi, the source added. However, police are yet to find the skull of Walkar and are still hunting for the same along with other remaining parts of the body.

Police sources said they were  now sure that what Poonawala confessed during the interrogation and during the subsequent polygraph and narco analysis is the same. So, this avoids any kind of new twists in the ongoing investigation. The sources said that the DNA report of Walkar is expected by next week and since more than 13 bones had been recovered so far, only the quantum and quality of specific bones would be matched by the doctor to ascertain and confirm the death of Walkar.

"We have enough evidence to prove that he killed his live-in partner. However, we are still awaiting for the digital footprints and evidence which will play a vital role in view of investigation," said sources, adding that we have gathered more evidence in the case as the investigation was still in progress. However, police did not divulge further details as it may hamper their ongoing investigation. PTI AMP
HMB   HMB

Tags

National Poonawala Polygraph Narco Answers Police Shraddha Walkar Murder
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar