Police Intervention Saves 14-Year-Old Girl From Child Marriage In Malappuram

A 14-year-old girl was targeted for marriage to her 22-year-old relative in a family-orchestrated engagement in Marakkara, Malappuram.
Acting on a tip-off, Kadampuzha police raided the site on October 11, rescuing the girl and placing her in a state shelter home.
Charges filed under Section 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act against the groom and family members; probe continues to prevent recurrence.
Kerala Police foiled an attempt to marry off a 14-year-old girl to her 22-year-old relative in Malappuram district, underscoring the persistent challenge of child marriages despite stringent laws. The incident, which unfolded on Saturday in the quiet village of Marakkara under the Kadampuzha police station limits, was nipped in the bud following a crucial tip-off that alerted authorities to the family's illicit plans.
According to police sources, the girl's family had gathered at their residence to conduct an engagement ceremony between the minor and the young man, both hailing from the same extended family. The gathering, attended exclusively by relatives, was intended as a precursor to a full-fledged marriage, flouting the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Officers arrived promptly, disrupting the proceedings and "rescuing" the girl from the scene. She was immediately transferred to a state-run shelter home for her safety and well-being, ensuring she receives counseling and protection from further harm.
A senior police officer involved in the operation revealed that the tip-off came from an anonymous source, prompting an immediate raid. "We received credible information about the family's attempt to marry off the minor girl. The prospective groom and the girl are relatives, and the entire event was a family affair," the officer stated, emphasizing the insular nature of such attempts within close-knit communities. This intervention not only prevented the immediate union but also sends a strong message against cultural pressures that sometimes push families toward such violations.
Legal action has been initiated swiftly, with a case registered under Section 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act against the 22-year-old groom and other family members present at the function. This section specifically penalizes the promotion or permission of child marriages, carrying potential punishments including imprisonment up to two years and fines. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain if external influences or deeper familial motives were at play, though police have so far described it as a domestic initiative.
Child marriages remain a thorny issue in parts of Kerala, particularly in districts like Malappuram, where socio-economic factors and traditional norms occasionally clash with progressive legal frameworks. Advocacy groups have long highlighted the need for community awareness and stricter monitoring during wedding seasons. This latest foiling serves as a reminder of the vital role played by helplines like Childline (1098) and proactive policing in safeguarding vulnerable minors.