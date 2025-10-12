Police Intervention Saves 14-Year-Old Girl From Child Marriage In Malappuram

A senior police officer involved in the operation revealed that the tip-off came from an anonymous source, prompting an immediate raid. "We received credible information about the family's attempt to marry off the minor girl. The prospective groom and the girl are relatives, and the entire event was a family affair," the officer stated, emphasizing the insular nature of such attempts within close-knit communities. This intervention not only prevented the immediate union but also sends a strong message against cultural pressures that sometimes push families toward such violations.