PM Narendra Modi To Address BJYM's Youth Rally In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Today

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said over one lakh youth from across Himachal Pradesh will participate in this rally. The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 10:30 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a youth rally in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and sound the Assembly election bugle for his party.

The 'Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally' is being organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at the Paddal Maidan in Mandi.

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said over one lakh youth from across Himachal Pradesh will participate in this rally. The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

A high-level team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh to review poll preparedness. 

On the second of the three-day visit to the state, Kumar on Friday held meetings with state Chief Secretary R D Dhiman and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu. 

(With PTI Inputs)

