Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi Conveys Condolences To US President Over Loss Of Lives In Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US Southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane. 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 11:21 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to US President Joe Biden over the loss of lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US Southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane. 

The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has risen to 47. "My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to @POTUS @JoeBiden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian," Modi tweeted. 

"Our thoughts are with the people of the United States in these difficult times," the prime minister said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi US President Joe Biden Hurricane Ian Gulf Coast Of Florida Atlantic Ocean US Southeast Seacoast United States
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming