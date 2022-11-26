Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Home National

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise Of Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale

"Vikram Gokhale ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," Narendra Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 7:24 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale and said he will be remembered for the many interesting roles he played in his long career.

Gokhale, 77, passed away earlier in the day at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last two weeks.

"Vikram Gokhale ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Gokhale is survived by his wife and two daughters. 

(With PTI Inputs)

