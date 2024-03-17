PM Modi's WhatsApp Message Asking For Feedback Sparks Political Controversy

A WhatsApp message sent out by 'Viksit Bharat Sampark' asking for feedback and suggestions, accompanied by a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stirred controversy. Opposition leaders are accusing the government of misusing the official database and the messaging app for political purposes.
"The message talks about taking feedback from Citizens, but the attached PDF is nothing but political propaganda," said Kerala Congress in a statement. "In the guise of feedback, the letter is nothing but claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making about his Govt as part of his campaign for the upcoming General Elections, misusing govt database."
In another post Kerala Congress said, Dear Meta, This morning, Indian Citizens with WhatsApp has been getting an automated message from a "WhatsApp verified Business" named Viksit Bharat Sampark. The message talks about taking feedback from Citizens, but the attached PDF is nothing but political propaganda.
They condemned this as an abuse of government resources and accused Prime Minister Modi of using it as a campaign tool for the upcoming General Elections.
"I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat," stated Prime Minister Modi in the letter.
Kerala Congress also shared WhatsApp's policy on political use of its business platform, emphasizing that political parties and candidates are prohibited from such activities. They questioned how a political leader like Modi was allowed to engage in propaganda on the platform.
“If that's the policy, how do you permit a political leader to do propaganda on your platform? Or do you have a separate policy for BJP?” they asked.
"MCC came into effect today at 1500 hrs after EC announcement. Just received shameless campaign message from “Viksit Bharat” at taxpayer expense plugging PM letter at 20:17 hrs,” criticised Mahua Moitra from Trinamool Congress. “Please send from BJP party account.”
Earlier in February, BJP president J P Nadda had initiated the 'Viksit Bharat Modi ki guarantee' campaign, using video vans to gather suggestions from people across the country for the party's manifesto in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.