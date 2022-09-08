PM Modi Unveils 28-ft-Tall Netaji Statue At India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office, residences for the prime minister and vice-president, and new ministry buildings. The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums.

The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonnes. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months.

Modi will also inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

(Inputs from PTI)