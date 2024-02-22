PM Modi To Deliver Keynote Address At News9 Global Summit On Feb 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the News9 Global Summit on February 26, the TV network said.

Among other dignitaries who will be speaking at the 2024 edition of News9 Global Summit are former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott and Union ministers S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur.

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tandon, Grammy-award winning music composer Ricky Kej and author Vivek Sampath will also speak at the summit on February 25 and 26. Prime Minister Modi will deliver the keynote address on February 26.

The News9 Global Summit, part of TV9, is being held on the theme "India: Poised for the Next Big Leap".