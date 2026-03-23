PM Modi to Address West Asia Crisis in Lok Sabha

Summary of this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 2 PM regarding the war in West Asia and India’s position on the evolving conflict.
Modi recently spoke with Masoud Pezeshkian, conveying Eid and Nowruz greetings and stressing the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and secure shipping lanes.
The PM also chaired a high-level meeting to review India’s preparedness in petroleum, crude oil, natural gas, power and fertilisers, amid fears of disruptions to global supply chains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Lok Sabha regarding the war in West Asia at 2 PM today.
The Prime Minister is expected to discuss India's stance on the evolving situation, particularly its diplomatic involvement, concerns about regional stability, and the impact on international trade and energy routes.
This address is coming at a time when tensions in West Asia are at an all-time high due to disruptions in vital maritime routes and growing worries about the security of Indian citizens and property in the area.
Modi had spoken to Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on March 21 to convey Eid and Nowruz greetings. He claimed to have reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.
He wrote on X, "Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia. Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains".
Additionally, the PM presided over a high-level conference on Sunday to assess India's readiness in critical areas, including petroleum, crude oil, natural gas, power, and fertilisers.
As geopolitical tensions in the region continue to grow, the meeting reportedly concentrated on maintaining uninterrupted supply chains, robust logistics, and effective distribution of vital commodities throughout the nation.