PM Modi to Address West Asia Crisis in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister expected to outline India’s diplomatic stance and concerns over trade routes, energy security and regional stability

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi adresses Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi adresses Lok Sabha Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 2 PM regarding the war in West Asia and India’s position on the evolving conflict.

  • Modi recently spoke with Masoud Pezeshkian, conveying Eid and Nowruz greetings and stressing the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and secure shipping lanes.

  • The PM also chaired a high-level meeting to review India’s preparedness in petroleum, crude oil, natural gas, power and fertilisers, amid fears of disruptions to global supply chains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Lok Sabha regarding the war in West Asia at 2 PM today.

The Prime Minister is expected to discuss India's stance on the evolving situation, particularly its diplomatic involvement, concerns about regional stability, and the impact on international trade and energy routes.

This address is coming at a time when tensions in West Asia are at an all-time high due to disruptions in vital maritime routes and growing worries about the security of Indian citizens and property in the area.

Modi had spoken to Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on March 21 to convey Eid and Nowruz greetings. He claimed to have reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.

He wrote on X, "Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia. Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains".

Additionally, the PM presided over a high-level conference on Sunday to assess India's readiness in critical areas, including petroleum, crude oil, natural gas, power, and fertilisers.

As geopolitical tensions in the region continue to grow, the meeting reportedly concentrated on maintaining uninterrupted supply chains, robust logistics, and effective distribution of vital commodities throughout the nation.

Related Content
PM Modi To Begin Five-Nation BRICS Tour - File Photo
Why 'Vishwaguru' not advancing BRICS summit for diplomatic initiative on West Asia crisis: Cong
Iran-Israel Conflict | - AP
I have been in favour of doves in West Asia or other conflicts: Tharoor
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - PTI
PM Modi Speaks to Qatar Emir Amid Iran Strikes
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | - PTI
Congress Accuses Modi of 'Diminishing' BRICS+ Presidency Over Silence on West Asia Conflict
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Reaction Grabs Attention; CSK Roar Lights Up Chepauk

  2. IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka To Join Rajasthan Royals As Sam Curran's Replacement - Report

  3. Pakistan Super League 2026 Limited To Karachi And Lahore, No Spectators Allowed: Here's Why

  4. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Honour Suresh Raina And Matthew Hayden With Hall Of Fame Induction At Roar Event

  5. IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Triggers Emotional Reactions From Fans At CSK Roar 2026 - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 22, 2026

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: In Puducherry, BJP, Regional Parties Ride Piggyback On Allies 

  4. Jharkhand Says No to G-RAM-G, Pushes to Keep MGNREGA Intact

  5. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

  2. Modi Makes History: Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Leader Ever

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Netanyahu Urges Global Leaders to Join US-Israel Campaign Against Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Delhi’s Deafening Silence On Iran

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls