PM Modi Reveals Names Of Gaganyaan Mission Pilots, Launches Big Space Projects In Kerala

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space centre (VSSC) and inaugurated three big space infrastructure projects.

February 27, 2024

PM Modi bestows 'astronaut wings' to astronaut-designates for the Gaganyaan Mission Photo: Screen grab from video posted on X/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesdayrevealed the names of the astronaut-designates for India's first human space flight programme 'Gaganyaan' in Kerala. PM Modi is on a visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra today and tomorrow to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth thousands of crores.

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space centre (VSSC) to inaugurate three big space infrastructure projects and also reviewed the progress of Gaganyaan Mission.

PM Modi bestowed 'astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates for the Gaganyaan mission, the space programme for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres.

PM Modi's Kerala Visit | What All Is Happening

  • Gaganyaan Mission Astronaut Names Revealed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the name of the pilots chosen for the 'Gaganyaan' mission, India's first human space flight program. PM Modi bestowed 'astronaut wings to Group Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratao, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

The Gaganyaan Mission is India’s first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres.

According to a report by the Times of India, the pilots reportedly been training at the astronaut training facility in Bengaluru.

"There are several moments in every nation's development journey that defines the future generation. For India, this is that moment," PM Modi said at the event in Kerala.

PM Modi added that after four decades, an Indian is poised to venture into space. "This time the countdown, the timing, and even the rocket is ours," PM Modi said.

  • 3 Big Space Infra Projects To Be Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three "important" space infrastructure projects during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

The projects include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility’ at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram.

"These three projects providing world-class technical facilities for the space sector have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs. 1800 crore," the PMO release stated.

Later in the day, PM Modi will fly to Tamil Nadu to participate in the programme ‘Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs’ in Madurai.

