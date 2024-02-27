Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kerala on Tuesday, revealed the names of the astronauts selected for India's inaugural human space flight programme, 'Gaganyaan.'
The announcement took place at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, where PM Modi inaugurated three significant space infrastructure projects and assessed the advancements of the Gaganyaan Mission.
Who are the astronauts selected for Gaganyaan mission?
PM Modi bestowed 'astronaut wings' to the selected individuals, namely Group Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. These test pilots, having completed their training in Russia, are currently training themselves with the mission intricacies at an ISRO unit.
Prashanth B. Nair: Captain Prashanth B. Nair, a skilled Sukhoi fighter pilot from Kerala, has devoted several years to India's visionary space endeavor.
Angad Prathap: Group Captain Angad Prathap underwent 13 months of training in Russia, along with the other members of the group, according to ISRO.
Shubhanshu Shukla: Wing Commander Shubhansku Shukla received training at Moscow’s Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in various aspects of space movement.
Ajit Krishnan: Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, part of the selected mission crew, underwent the rigorous selection process.
Crew training for Gaganyaan mission
To prepare astronauts for the manned mission, ISRO established an Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru. The training includes academic courses, Gaganyaan Flight Systems, Micro-gravity, Parabolic Flights, Aero-medical training, Recovery & Survival training, mastering Flight Procedures, and Crew Training Simulator sessions. Aeromedical training, periodic flying practice, and Yoga are also integral components of the training.
S Somnath, the chairman of ISRO, said that the astronauts participating in the Gaganyaan mission will be awarded the coveted "wings" or logos, symbolizing their selection for the manned space mission.