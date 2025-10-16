PM Modi Frightened Of Trump: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s remarks came in response to Trump’s recent claim that PM Modi had personally assured him that India would halt its imports of Russian oil.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Frightened Of US President Trump
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is “frightened” of United States President Donald Trump.

  • Gandhi’s remarks came in response to Trump’s recent claim that PM Modi had personally assured him that India would halt its imports of Russian oil.

  • Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also weighed in, expressing concern over what he described as the Modi government’s deference to foreign pressure.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is “frightened” of United States President Donald Trump and has ceded important decisions, including on energy imports, to Washington.

Gandhi’s remarks came in response to Trump’s recent claim that PM Modi had personally assured him that India would halt its imports of Russian oil, a move Trump hailed as a significant blow to Moscow in the wake of its continued war in Ukraine.

"PM Modi is frightened of Trump. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. Cancelled the Finance Minister's visit to America. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. Doesn't contradict him on Operation Sindoor," Gandhi posted on X.

The Congress leader’s criticism follows Trump’s statement from the Oval Office, where the U.S. President claimed, “He (Modi) is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship... we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia because that let Russia continue on with this ridiculous war where they've lost a million and a half people.”

“I was not happy that India was buying oil, and (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step. Now we've got to get China to do the same thing," Trump added.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also weighed in, expressing concern over what he described as the Modi government’s deference to foreign pressure.

President Donald Trump - gettyimages
Trump Mentions India-Pak Ceasefire in Meeting With South African President, Says It Was Settled Through Trade

BY Outlook News Desk

"At 5:37 PM Indian Standard Time on May 10, 2025, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the very first to announce that India has halted Operation Sindoor. Subsequently, President Trump has claimed 51 times in 5 different countries that he had intervened to stop Operation Sindoor by using tariffs and trade as his weapon of pressure. Yet our PM kept silent," Ramesh posted on X.

Referring to Trump’s latest remarks, Ramesh added, "Now President Trump has declared yesterday that Mr. Modi has assured him that India will not import oil from Russia. Mr. Modi appears to have outsourced key decisions to America. The 56-inch chest has shrunk and shrivelled."

With PTI inputs 

Tags

