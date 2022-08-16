Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Parsi New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the Parsi New Year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 12:21 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the Parsi New Year.

"Greetings on Parsi New Year. May the coming year be filled with joy, prosperity, and good health. Navroz Mubarak!" Modi tweeted.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greeted People Parsi New Year Navroz Mubarak Good Health Coming Year Be Filled With Joy Modi Tweeted Prosperity
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview