PM Modi Extends Greetings On Parsi New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the Parsi New Year.
"Greetings on Parsi New Year. May the coming year be filled with joy, prosperity, and good health. Navroz Mubarak!" Modi tweeted.
(Inputs from PTI)
