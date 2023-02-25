Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed ways to increase economic ties.

PM Modi, Chancellor Scholz Interact With Top CEOs On Ways To Boost Economic Ties Twitter/MEA India

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 8:18 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz interacted with top executives from Indian and German companies on Saturday to discuss ways to deepen economic ties.
     
The focus areas for cooperation include digital transformation, financial technology, IT, and telecom.
     
"Chancellor @OlafScholz and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations. Sectors like digital transformation, FinTech, IT, and Telecom featured prominently in the meeting," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
     
Scholz arrived in Delhi on Saturday on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after he became the German chancellor in December 2021, following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post. 
     
Modi and the German Chancellor held wide-ranging talks with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade, and new technologies.

