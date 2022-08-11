Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Daughters Of PMO Staff

Officials said the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on PM Narendra Modi's wrist.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PMO on Raksha Bhandhan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PMO on Raksha Bhandhan. Twitter

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 5:07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday with the daughters of staff members working at his office tying rakhis on his wrist. He gave them a tricolour each for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme.

"A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters," the prime minister tweeted and posted pictures from the event.

Officials said the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on Modi's wrist.

They also shared a video of the celebration and the prime minister's interaction with them.

The prime minister was seen handing them national flags to hoist at their houses.

His government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag during August 13-15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

(With PTI inputs)
 

